Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $55,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $62,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

