Morgan Stanley Buys 90,468 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $55,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $24,143,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $189,870,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $293,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $150.64 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

