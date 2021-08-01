Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 944,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Copart worth $56,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.68. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

