Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,929 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.77% of Zymeworks worth $55,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZYME stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.90.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

