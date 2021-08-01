Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 323.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $56,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

