Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.92% of Fulgent Genetics worth $53,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $92.25 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

