Morgan Stanley Has $53.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $53,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth $6,412,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

