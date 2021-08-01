Morgan Stanley Has $54.04 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994,235 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of SL Green Realty worth $54,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLG stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

