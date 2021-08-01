Morgan Stanley Has $54.42 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,121 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $54,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $258.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.