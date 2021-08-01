Morgan Stanley Has $56.23 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $56,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

