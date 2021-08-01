Morgan Stanley Has $57.27 Million Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.93% of Baozun worth $57,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Baozun by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.51. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Baozun’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

