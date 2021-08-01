Morgan Stanley Has $58.12 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $58,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $235.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.16 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $116.88 and a one year high of $240.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,892,802. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.