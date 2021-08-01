Morgan Stanley Has $58.18 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Keysight Technologies worth $58,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of KEYS opened at $164.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $164.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

