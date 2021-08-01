Morgan Stanley Has $58.29 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.69% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $58,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $202.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.70. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $123.16 and a 12 month high of $213.67.

