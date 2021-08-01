Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,260,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 12,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $264,248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,688,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

NYSE:MS opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $97.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

