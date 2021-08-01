Morgan Stanley Purchases 15,472 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.95% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $55,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $85.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $89.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.74.

