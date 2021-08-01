Morgan Stanley Purchases 441,802 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $58,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,545,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,575 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 560,166 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 223,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.21.

