Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of YETI worth $54,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $98.93.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

