Morgan Stanley Sells 157,464 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of ABB worth $53,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $49,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

