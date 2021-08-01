Morgan Stanley Sells 572,856 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,856 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $53,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

