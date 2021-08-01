Morgan Stanley Sells 674,933 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.67% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $57,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,891,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,890.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 306,199 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth $5,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 266.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 201,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 127,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

