Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,979 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $55,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 29,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

