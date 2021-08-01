Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,502 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $58,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,603,000 after buying an additional 231,903 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after buying an additional 166,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEP. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

