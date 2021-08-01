Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Short Interest Up 30.9% in July

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ MOTN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Motion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

