MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after buying an additional 271,132 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $89.17 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

