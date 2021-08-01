mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.94 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.00795495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039945 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.