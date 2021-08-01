mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00055588 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014550 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00794739 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091160 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

