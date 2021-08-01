MU DANK (DANK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.42 Million

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, MU DANK has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. MU DANK has a market cap of $374,298.51 and approximately $1.42 million worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MU DANK coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00036639 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000692 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MU DANK

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,441,108 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

