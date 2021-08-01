Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,122.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $23,122.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00004524 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.15 or 0.99857165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00825383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

