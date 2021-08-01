Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00005002 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $2.01 million and $66,459.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00135315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.41 or 0.99991782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00829357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

