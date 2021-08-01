MultiVAC (MTV) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One MultiVAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and $1.18 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MultiVAC has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00802962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040195 BTC.

MultiVAC Profile

MTV is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using U.S. dollars.

