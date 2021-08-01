MurAll Market Capitalization Hits $6.35 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MurAll has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $2.83 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00055711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.72 or 0.00794822 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00091033 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,695,319 coins and its circulating supply is 8,875,543,915 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

