MXC One Day Volume Hits $11.19 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, MXC has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $66.88 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00395525 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001297 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.33 or 0.00819149 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,614,690,095 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

