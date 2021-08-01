My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Cap of $52.47 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $7.63 or 0.00018618 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $52.47 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00137171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.28 or 1.00305699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00827366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.