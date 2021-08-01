MyNeighborAlice Reaches Market Cap of $256.68 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $256.68 million and approximately $290.25 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $12.22 or 0.00030880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00054656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00789468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00087100 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.