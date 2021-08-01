Myriad Price Reaches $0.0037 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $7,802.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,791,705,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

