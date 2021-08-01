Mysterium Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,270.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $2,270.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

