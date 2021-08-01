Nano (NANO) Price Hits $4.48 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $597.49 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00010754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.99 or 0.06232884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.86 or 0.01318676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00353432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00125818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.53 or 0.00593626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00345575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.00284631 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

