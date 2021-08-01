Nano Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00010852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $575.38 million and $26.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,791.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.85 or 0.06435692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.50 or 0.01343249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00354390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00127702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.06 or 0.00598263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00358620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00293706 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

