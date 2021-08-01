Nasdacoin Price Up 14.6% This Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $155,229.97 and $7,419.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,432,122 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.