National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $68.23 on Friday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,753,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

