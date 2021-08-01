National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,095 shares of company stock worth $8,991,130. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. National Vision has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

