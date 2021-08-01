Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $30.79 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and $371,340.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004631 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00036781 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,292,738 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

