Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAV. TheStreet raised shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Navistar International by 4,361.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,579,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after buying an additional 1,543,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 260.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,076,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 185.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 940,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,103,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navistar International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

