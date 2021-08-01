Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,123,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 25,109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 39,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,939. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NLLSF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nel ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.