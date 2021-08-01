Neo Price Hits $43.73 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Neo has a total market cap of $3.08 billion and approximately $636.90 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 45.1% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $43.73 or 0.00106568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

