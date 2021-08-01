NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $278.00

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. NeoWorld Cash has a market cap of $223,005.88 and approximately $278.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.42 or 0.00798784 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00091361 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

NeoWorld Cash Coin Trading

