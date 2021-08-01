Nerva (XNV) Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Million

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 88.5% against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Nerva has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2,593.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

