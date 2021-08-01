Nervos Network Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $297.87 million and $13.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,266.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.34 or 0.06458880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.10 or 0.01330633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00354908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.18 or 0.00598976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00357475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.06 or 0.00290950 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,093,528,423 coins and its circulating supply is 27,272,011,186 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.