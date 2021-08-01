NEST Protocol Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and $7.30 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

